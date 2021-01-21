Ardor Price Tops $0.0846 (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. Ardor has a market cap of $84.51 million and $7.69 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00110180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00021787 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

