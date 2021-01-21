Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 149,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $185,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

