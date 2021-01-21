Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L)’s (ARIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) (LON:ARIX) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) stock opened at GBX 196 ($2.56) on Monday. Arix Bioscience plc has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 26.83 and a current ratio of 27.11. The firm has a market cap of £265.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 202.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.08.

In other news, insider Naseem Amin acquired 183,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £376,980 ($492,526.78).

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

