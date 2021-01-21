Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 68,906 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Pfizer makes up about 2.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 99,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

PFE stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

