Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Zscaler stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,862. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.30 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $217.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,070,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

