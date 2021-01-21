Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 305 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DocuSign by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.20. 13,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,506. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.36 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,333,428.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

