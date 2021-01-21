Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 9,036.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 92,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Fortive by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,319. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB upped their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.