Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 264 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,666,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,175. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $131.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

