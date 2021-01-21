Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $334,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 8,796.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,725.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $2,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,140 shares of company stock valued at $32,913,231. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.37.

Shares of TTD traded up $26.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $837.66. 15,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,948. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 277.74, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $858.94 and its 200-day moving average is $626.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

