Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 41.1% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

