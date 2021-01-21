Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $87.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Ashland Global by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.44. 376,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

