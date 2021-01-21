Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE ASH traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $87.44. The stock had a trading volume of 376,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 over the last 90 days. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Ashland Global by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

