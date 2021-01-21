ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Issues Earnings Results

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Shares of ASML opened at $549.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $558.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $486.77 and a 200 day moving average of $408.91.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.75.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.