ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Shares of ASML opened at $549.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $558.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $486.77 and a 200 day moving average of $408.91.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.75.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Earnings History for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.