Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $382.65

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $382.65 and traded as high as $1,737.94. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) shares last traded at $1,728.00, with a volume of 202,810 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,358.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 382.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98.

In other news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £2,062,500 ($2,694,669.45). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 1,240,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £620,392 ($810,546.12).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

