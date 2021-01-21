Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 496 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 145,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $135.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The firm has a market cap of $414.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.20 and its 200-day moving average is $108.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

