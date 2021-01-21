Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, December 7th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.