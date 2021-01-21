AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $66.00 at BTIG Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $57.20 on Thursday. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,004,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott William Drake acquired 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,669.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,599.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,514 shares of company stock valued at $9,830,096. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AtriCure by 42.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AtriCure by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AtriCure by 35.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

