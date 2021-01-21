AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Reduced by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in AT&T by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in AT&T by 6.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 62,433 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in AT&T by 11.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in AT&T by 15.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.