Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 213 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

PEP stock opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.