Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $35,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,213,000 after buying an additional 807,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,079,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 65.5% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 624,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

FSLR stock opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $809,138.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,660,804 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.