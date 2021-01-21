Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 665.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 573,372 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 278,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $305.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

