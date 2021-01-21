Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 224,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.