Atwater Malick LLC Decreases Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Atwater Malick LLC reduced its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 78.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.0% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.