Atwater Malick LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 4.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.80.

NYSE CMI opened at $236.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average of $214.66. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

