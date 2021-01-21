Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 24,110 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,110 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Georgetown University grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 35,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.43. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

