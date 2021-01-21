AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) PT Raised to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 685,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 59,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

