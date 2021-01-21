Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $157.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.15.
AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.
In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of AVY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.38. 411,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.36. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $164.11.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
