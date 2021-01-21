Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $157.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.15.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.38. 411,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.36. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $164.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

