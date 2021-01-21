Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Aegis raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $2.50. The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $2.29. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avinger shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 249,022 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $195.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

