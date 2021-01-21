AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXAHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nord/LB raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.