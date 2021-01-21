B. Riley Boosts Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target to $14.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Research analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

