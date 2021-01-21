Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $292.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $183.00 to $292.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.66.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $260.90 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC grew its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $21,204,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Baidu by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

