Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

