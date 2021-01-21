Banco de Sabadell’s (BNDSF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.