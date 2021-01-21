Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.59

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 361839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $620.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

