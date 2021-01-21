Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.59

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 361839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.
About Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)
Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
