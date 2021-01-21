Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Bank First has increased its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ BFC opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10. Bank First has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $532.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank First news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

