Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,891,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,615 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

