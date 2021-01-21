Barclays Increases CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $25.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.
Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $23.83.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 90.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 675,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $13,006,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 428.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 414,245 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
