Barclays Increases CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $25.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 90.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 675,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $13,006,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 428.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 414,245 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

