Barclays Increases Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $35.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -461.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $400,823.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,134,540 shares of company stock valued at $136,354,371. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after acquiring an additional 795,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,911,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 236,337 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Ping Identity by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after buying an additional 700,569 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 2,105.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,069,000 after buying an additional 1,506,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.