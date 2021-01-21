Barclays Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI)

Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HEI. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.68 ($78.45).

ETR:HEI opened at €66.80 ($78.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.58. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12-month high of €69.44 ($81.69).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

