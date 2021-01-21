Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 26,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.31. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 179.77% and a negative return on equity of 140.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

