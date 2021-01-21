Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 648 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 73,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 83,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 185,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

