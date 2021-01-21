Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $112.62 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $198.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.