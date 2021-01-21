Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

