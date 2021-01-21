Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

EAGG opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

