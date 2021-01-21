Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 58,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $131.22 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $131.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

