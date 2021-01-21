Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

