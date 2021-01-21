Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $314.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.08 and its 200-day moving average is $243.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $317.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

