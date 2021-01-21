BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BASF SE (BAS.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.53 ($79.45).

ETR BAS opened at €67.36 ($79.25) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.52. BASF SE has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.16.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

