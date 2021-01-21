Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $268.73 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $401.53 million and $268.73 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00544801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.30 or 0.03918165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,481,798,565 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

