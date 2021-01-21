Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $177,000 Stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 29.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 978,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 221,554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 911.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 182,022 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 217.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 96,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 429.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 84,481 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $839.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.